Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Mishcon boss: Tax hike on LLPs will drive people overseas [The Times] (£)

Magic Circle ramps up US expansion: ‘It’s go big or go home’ [Financial News] (£)

Bar Council calls for legal aid for all family court cases involving domestic abuse [The Guardian]

‘We should open doors for young people in the justice system’, says retiring Manchester judge [Manchester Evening News]

Right to criticise Islam is protected under British law, judge rules [The Telegraph] (£)

Teenager joins legal action to get phones banned in schools across England [Independent]

Meet the retirees whose hobby is watching Irish court trials: ‘It’s fascinating and costs nothing’ [Irish Times] (£)

Kim Kardashian defiantly vows ‘I’ll be a lawyer one day’ after failing bar exam [The Standard]

“Interesting piece. Law is obviously cyclical to an extent — TC numbers fell off a cliff post-2008 and took some time to recover — but it’s a remarkably resilient industry. Some of the narrative about falling graduate jobs may be true in other industries, but it’s lazy and wrong to apply it to corporate law. AI is the great unknown, but it’s clearly not affecting training contract numbers yet. My intuition is that it will actually lead to an increase in lawyer numbers as LLMs flood the world with content.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅:

THIS AFTERNOON: The Big Commercial Awareness Themes of 2025-26 — with DWF, Goodwin, Irwin Mitchell, Morrison Foerster, TLT and ULaw [Apply Now]

Tuesday: Understanding corporate law firms — with Shoosmiths [Apply Now]

Wednesday: Advising in the age of AI — with Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer [Apply Now]

Thursday: Black lawyers share their stories — with Ropes & Gray [Apply Now]