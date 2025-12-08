Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Barristers vow to ‘bring courts to their knees’ in strikes against David Lammy’s plans to slash number of jury trials [Mail Online]

‘A move towards an authoritarian state’: what those with trial experience think of removing juries [The Guardian]

Jury changes making law students rethink careers [BBC News]

Judges are more lenient than juries, study finds [The Telegraph] (£)

Mayer Brown’s Dominic Griffiths: ‘Too many law firms pay lip service to mental health’ [Financial News] (£)

Council’s legal bill over The Bell Hotel in Epping revealed [BBC News]

Reform UK denies Nigel Farage broke electoral law [Sky News]

“Only reason this was taken seriously was because the mortgage was paid off 10 years early, losing the bank lots of money. They could not have cared less had he paid the mortgage with the same funds but in the original time lol” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅:

This Tuesday: Legal Cheek Live in London Bloomsbury [Apply Now]

This Thursday: The Legal Cheek December Virtual Pupillage Fair 2025 [Apply Now]