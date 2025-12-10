Suspended sentence for ex-CPS paralegal who snooped on boyfriend’s case file

Sent screenshot



A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) paralegal who snooped on a criminal case involving her boyfriend has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

Kiera Greenslade, 27, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, after she accessed and shared confidential information from the CPS internal database in November 2021.

Greenslade used the secure Case Management System (CMS) to search for her then-partner’s Police National Computer record and sent him a screenshot of it. She also told him she had looked through “hundreds of cases in North London” and checked court listings to see if he was due to appear in any remand hearings.

Weeks later she accessed a case file relating to the police investigation into him and took a screenshot of the information, again sending it directly to him. CMS displays a warning to users stating that case information can only be viewed for legitimate business purposes and that screenshots or recordings must not be taken.

Her boyfriend was later convicted of what the CPS described as a “serious criminal offence”.

A CPS spokesperson said that “while cases like this are extremely rare, the CPS will not stand idly by and allow anyone, including our own staff, to abuse a position of power to benefit criminals”.