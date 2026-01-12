Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Slashing jury trials could clear courts backlog within a decade, says Lammy [The Guardian]

Government accused of dragging its heels on deepfake law over Grok AI [BBC News]

Grok AI: is it legal to produce or post undressed images of people without their consent? [The Guardian]

Judge asked black defendant if he was a ‘sugar plantation owner’ [The Telegraph] (£)

TikToker who posed as road traffic lawyer killed grandmother in crash [The Telegraph] (£)

Do gummy bears and cocktails count as reasonable legal costs? [Financial News] (£)

New campaign urges Starmer not to diminish legal rights of Send children [The Guardian]

UK can legally stop shadow fleet tankers, ministers believe [BBC News]

Call my lawyer! The sad new twist in the Beckham feud [The Times] (£)

The hell of family court: ‘A judge separated my two children’ [The Telegraph] (£)

“I once heard a barrister explain that they were like the pilots and the solicitors were the flight attendants – I was aghast.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 🗓️

TODAY: Pupillage application masterclass — with Henderson, Keating, Landmark Chambers and ULaw [Apply Now]

TOMORROW: Solicitor apprenticeship insight session and virtual fair — with 24 leading law firms [Apply Now]

WEDNESDAY: Private wealth and the law — with Womble Bond Dickinson [Apply Now]