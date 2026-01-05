New Year round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the New Year period
Starmer seeks deal for lawyers in Brexit reset [The Telegraph] (£)
Junior lawyers want their pound of flesh — or two pounds in a good year [Financial Times] (£)
Court crisis in England and Wales: What’s it like for barristers? [BBC News]
Is there any legal justification for the US attack on Venezuela? [The Guardian]
Starmer won’t be drawn on whether US strikes on Venezuela broke international law [BBC News]
Scots lawyer struck off after divorce proceedings took FIVE years to complete [Scottish Sun]
Lawyer representing Elon Musk in OpenAI legal battle with Sam Altman is also a working clown [Independent]
The US is losing its battle to break up Big Tech [Financial Times] (£)
Barrister Traitors’ Hugo Lodge makes bizarre Taylor Swift reference as he is earliest ever Traitor to be banished [The Sun]
Oxford Magistrates Court closes for six months of refurbishment [BBC News]
“I’m the Making a Murderer lawyer – what you didn’t see changed my life” [Radio Times]
