New Year round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the New Year period



Starmer seeks deal for lawyers in Brexit reset [The Telegraph] (£)

Junior lawyers want their pound of flesh — or two pounds in a good year [Financial Times] (£)

Court crisis in England and Wales: What’s it like for barristers? [BBC News]

Is there any legal justification for the US attack on Venezuela? [The Guardian]

Starmer won’t be drawn on whether US strikes on Venezuela broke international law [BBC News]

Scots lawyer struck off after divorce proceedings took FIVE years to complete [Scottish Sun]

Lawyer representing Elon Musk in OpenAI legal battle with Sam Altman is also a working clown [Independent]

The US is losing its battle to break up Big Tech [Financial Times] (£)

Barrister Traitors’ Hugo Lodge makes bizarre Taylor Swift reference as he is earliest ever Traitor to be banished [The Sun]

Oxford Magistrates Court closes for six months of refurbishment [BBC News]

“I’m the Making a Murderer lawyer – what you didn’t see changed my life” [Radio Times]

