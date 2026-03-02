Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
The real winners of Trump’s global tariff war: law firms, hedge funds and AI [The Guardian]
For stories about Andrew, the law says no comment [The Times] (£)
Starmer’s Chagos deal facing legal challenge from Maldives [The Telegraph] (£)
Judge’s ‘astonishment’ on decision to allow convicted rapist day release [BBC News]
What next for Palestine Action after High Court judgement [Big Issue]
Northampton man thanks legal charity for solving £41k debt [BBC News]
Why is WhatsApp’s privacy policy facing a legal challenge in India? [BBC News]
Kyrgyzstan prepares to take EU to court over Russia sanctions [Financial Times] (£)
US court blocks landmark law limiting social media use for children [Financial Times] (£)
Bob Mortimer acted as Jarvis Cocker’s lawyer after Michael Jackson Brits stunt [Mirror]
“Weekend courts are the obvious answer but the problem is involving barristers in the decision making process. They are too self interested and must be omitted to avoid bias.” [Legal Cheek comments]
