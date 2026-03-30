Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Lawyers sue robot namesakes [The Telegraph] (£)

Apollo, BlackRock deny pressuring law firm Kirkland in Optimum lawsuit [Reuters]

Meta and Google liable for social media harm to children’s mental health in landmark US case [Financial Times] (£)

Baroness Hale: ‘I’ve had a pretty amazing life. I’d love to know what my mum would have thought’ [Big Issue]

Labour draws up equality law revamp that will inflict ‘socialism’ on Britain [The Telegraph] (£)

Death row lawyer Bryan Stevenson: ‘Hope is our superpower’ [Financial Times] (£)

Government apology to barrister raided in CIA torture case [BBC News]

Shock moment woman ‘appears in court while driving & is caught out for lying’ [The Sun]

Florida judge asked if Black defendant had ever ‘chopped cotton’ as he mulled community service sentence, report says [The Independent]

“I’m afraid you enormously underestimate the progress of AI and of Anthropic’s model in particular. We are probably less than a year from their model outstripping even the most experienced lawyer in every respect.” [Legal Cheek comments]

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