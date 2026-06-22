AI law firm wins court case in UK first

Robot triumphs at Wandsworth CC



An AI-powered law firm has won a court case without a single lawyer handling the pre-trial work, in what is thought to be the first victory of its kind in the UK, and possibly the world.

Garfield AI, the UK’s first regulated AI law firm, helped a freelancer recover £7,000 in unpaid fees after a three-hour trial at Wandsworth County Court last month.

The claim featured a string of witnesses, extensive cross-examination and a reserved judgment, with the claimant not only winning her case but also defeating a counterclaim from the other side.

The dispute involved freelance HR consultant Tamires Camal Taquidir, who was pursuing money owed by a hospitality business. After attempts to resolve the matter came to nothing, she turned to Garfield’s platform to draft her pre-action letters and issue proceedings. When the defendant responded with a counterclaim and instructed solicitors, the case was bound for trial.

Garfield’s technology handled the bulk of the work throughout, from document disclosure to witness statements and trial preparation. The firm then instructed a human barrister, One Essex Court’s Dominic Li, to present the case in court. Li said the AI-drafted documents were “more than sufficient for the purposes of this trial”.

Taquidir reportedly paid around £400 in fees to recover her £7,000, while the losing side arrived with both a solicitor and a barrister.

Garfield, which gained SRA approval last year, was co-founded by ex-Baker McKenzie associate Philip Young and quantum physicist Daniel Long, and describes itself as “the world’s first pure AI law firm”.

“This is the first trial ever won by an AI lawyer against human opposition,” said Young, who called the result “the dawn of a new age of access to justice”. Long added that the outcome showed “regulated AI-powered legal services can help real people recover real money through the courts”. The firm says it has now processed more than 600 claims and recovered around £500,000 for clients, with claim values ranging from £30 to £10,000.

The victory comes as the rest of the profession continues to invest heavily in AI. Kirkland & Ellis recently set aside a hefty $500 million to build its own tools, while Freshfields struck a deal with Anthropic earlier this year. Not every effort has gone smoothly, however. Pinsent Masons was slammed by a London court in May over false submissions based on AI, and US firm Sullivan & Cromwell had to acknowledge AI “hallucinations” in a court filing in April.