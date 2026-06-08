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Bar regulator in gavel blunder

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By Legal Cheek on

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Credit: Gordon Walters via LinkedIn

You can perhaps forgive TV shows and fancy dress outfitters for throwing in the odd gavel when depicting judges and the courts system in England and Wales — but when it comes to the bar’s own regulator, that’s perhaps a different matter.

It appears the Bar Standards Board has fallen foul of the misconception that our legal system features tiny auctioneer-style hammers, with one cropping up in a seminar put on by the regulator.

Taking to LinkedIn, Deka Chambers’ director of operations Gordon Walters shared an image of a slide used in the presentation, which clearly shows a gavel on display.

“Amazed no one mentioned it in the Q&As,” wrote Walters.

Legal Cheek dropped the BSB an email to hammer the point home. A spokesperson confirmed it will be removed.

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DEId on Arrival
DEId on Arrival
12 hours ago

More interested in pushing DEI nonsense than knowing about the profession. Although the Bar Council is far worse. Don’t be a working class white lad entering the profession, at least until Nigel takes over.

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Frito Pendejo
Frito Pendejo
9 hours ago

Probably wearing brown shoes too.

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Anonymous
Anonymous
8 hours ago
Reply to  Frito Pendejo

lssa

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