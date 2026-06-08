Bar regulator in gavel blunder

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You can perhaps forgive TV shows and fancy dress outfitters for throwing in the odd gavel when depicting judges and the courts system in England and Wales — but when it comes to the bar’s own regulator, that’s perhaps a different matter.

It appears the Bar Standards Board has fallen foul of the misconception that our legal system features tiny auctioneer-style hammers, with one cropping up in a seminar put on by the regulator.

Taking to LinkedIn, Deka Chambers’ director of operations Gordon Walters shared an image of a slide used in the presentation, which clearly shows a gavel on display.

“Amazed no one mentioned it in the Q&As,” wrote Walters.

Legal Cheek dropped the BSB an email to hammer the point home. A spokesperson confirmed it will be removed.