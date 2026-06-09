Food company posts eye-catching job ad seeking corporate lawyer with ‘gravitas of a senior partner’ for unpaid role

Pro no-no



A food distributor has caught the attention of lawyers online after advertising an unpaid in-house role requiring expertise across corporate, criminal, and civil law, with the ideal candidate expected to possess the “gravitas of a senior partner and the agility of an executive assistant.”

The ad, posted to LinkedIn by Metrocart UK Ltd, is seeking a fully qualified solicitor or barrister to serve as “Executive Legal Counsel & Chief of Staff” on a “pro bono basis”. The successful candidate is expected to head the company’s legal and HR departments, personally represent the CEO in “both business-related and private legal matters”, and serve as “Private Secretary to the CEO”, all without pay.

The listing, which remains visible on LinkedIn but is no longer accepting applications, describes the role as a “high-stakes, pro bono appointment” for a top lawyer looking to “exert significant influence over a growing corporate entity”, and appears to frame the lack of salary as an opportunity to access “networking at the highest levels.”

The ad specifies that the successful candidate would need “proven expertise” across corporate, criminal, and civil law, with the listing describing its ideal hire as a “Swiss Army Knife” of the legal world, someone who “possesses the gravitas of a senior partner and the agility of an executive assistant.”

The ad caught the eye of Ed Boal, general counsel at StructureFlow, who shared it online after it circulated in a legal WhatsApp group. “This isn’t just a job, oh no, this is a ‘Pro Bono / Strategic Partnership’,” he wrote, adding that the role “pays for itself.”

The post drew further reaction from others on LinkedIn. “Absolutely ridiculous. This is what job seekers face these days, in addition to all the other problems in finding recruitment,” wrote one user. Another added: “I’m not sure which bit of this ad I find most concerning — the fact that the successful candidate will be unpaid, that they will be the CEOs personal assistant or that they need to be an expert in criminal law or the use of the word pro bono in the ad. Can someone please point out the public good in this role please?”

In a statement to Legal Cheek, Metrocart said its “intention with this voluntary engagement is to provide a platform for ambitious job seekers to gain vital, hands-on industry experience, keeping them actively engaged and competitive in their field.”

It continued:

“As a growing company managing significant startup overheads and current financial constraints, we are operating strictly within legitimate frameworks while striving to contribute positively to the professional ecosystem. While our current capital limitations restrict our capacity for a salaried position at this exact moment, it is our definitive corporate objective to transition pro bono and voluntary initiatives into fully paid, permanent roles as we scale.”