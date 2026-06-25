‘I got a 2:2 with mitigating circumstances. Can I still make it as a barrister?’

Bar hopeful seeks honest views



In the latest submission to our popular career conundrums series, an aspiring barrister asks whether their 2:2 will stand in the way of their dream.

“I would like to remain anonymous. I obtained a 2:2 in my undergraduate law degree due to extenuating circumstances that significantly affected my studies at the time. Since then, I have achieved a Distinction in the Bar Course, which I feel better reflects my academic ability. I am hoping to obtain some honest views on my prospects of securing pupillage. I have completed more than six mini-pupillages, participated in advocacy sessions and training through my Inn, undertaken pro bono welfare work, volunteered with various organisations, and currently work in the compliance and legal sector and being an county court advocate part time.”

“Given my academic profile and experience, do I still have a realistic chance of obtaining pupillage? How much weight are chambers likely to place on the 2:2 compared with the Distinction in the Bar Course, legal experience, advocacy exposure, and the extenuating circumstances that contributed to my undergraduate result? I would be grateful for any insights, particularly from those who have secured pupillage after graduating with a 2:2.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.