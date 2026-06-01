Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Top City law firm ends ‘bring your dog to work’ perk [The Times] (£)

Lord Hermer: ‘No Doubt’ Referring Rape Sentences to Court of Appeal [BBC News]

Cambridge students complain yellow exam papers hurt their eyes [The Telegraph] (£)

Manchester City and Spygate prove lawyer gulf is opening in football [City AM]

What is Harvey? The AI tech shaking up the world’s legal sector [The Times] (£)

Barrister to sue trans activist Jolyon Maugham for libel [The Telegraph] (£)

City law firm Gunnercooke scrutinised over work linked to MFS [The Times] (£)

More than 10,000 lawyers have left the Trump administration report says [Independent]

“To those rushing to deplore AI, read the judgment. The AI did almost everything short of refusing to answer the solicitor’s questions outright. It repeatedly told them it could not access the source material. It warned that its answers should not be filed without proper verification. It all but begged to be checked…” [Legal Cheek comments]

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