 Skip to content
PostsNews

Trainees and paralegals among law firm staff given extra protection for reporting misconduct

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Whistleblowing

Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal
Credit: Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal

Paralegals, clerks and trainees who blow the whistle on wrongdoing at their firms can now do so shielded from the risk of retaliation by their employer, after a change to the way the regulator handles disclosures.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) has been designated a “prescribed person” under the Public Interest Disclosure Act 1998 (PIDA). The effect is that anyone who works for or with an SRA-regulated individual or firm is protected from retaliatory action when they “reasonably believe” they are acting in the public interest in making a report to the regulator.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Crucially, the protection reaches well beyond qualified solicitors. Law firm employees such as paralegals, clerks and trainees, along with agency workers, are all covered. Solicitors are already under a duty to report misconduct to the SRA, but the regulator hopes the additional measure will give non-regulated colleagues the courage to come forward where they have concerns.

Aileen Armstrong, the SRA’s executive director for strategy and innovation, said serious wrongdoing and the associated risks to the public “sometimes only come to light when someone speaks up”, while acknowledging that “the fear of damaging one’s career can mean that people are reluctant to act”.

She added: “This designation is an important step in making sure anyone working within a law firm, not just a solicitor, feels safe and able to bring forward their concerns.”

The protection applies to disclosures about something happening now, something that took place in the past, or something likely to happen in the future. Solicitors and their staff with concerns about potential misconduct can make a report via the SRA’s Red Alert helpline.

guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Stories

news

SRA plans £25 million fee hike for solicitors amid compensation fund crisis

Follows string of high-profile firm collapses

May 12 2026 8:52am
4
news

Solicitor struck off for using brother’s drug money to pay mortgage

Roughly £166k

Dec 5 2025 9:05am
11
news

Super-regulator hits SRA with ‘binding directions’ over Axiom Ince handling

Avoid repeat regulatory failures, says LSB

May 29 2025 10:48am
3