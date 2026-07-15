Magic Circle lawyer recreates viral Xabi Alonso post to announce departure

Joins Chelsea

A departing Magic Circle lawyer has found a rather creative way to announce his departure from the firm, recreating a viral post made by former Spanish footballer Xabi Alonso.

Sharing the image on LinkedIn, former Clifford Chance associate Akif Rahman posted a black and white photo of himself walking towards the exit of the firm’s Canary Wharf HQ, work shoes in hand, waving over his shoulder.

The image recreates the now-famous shot of Alonso announcing his retirement from playing football back in 2017, which has since taken on something of a meme status, with versions of it regularly shared across social media.

Lived it. Loved it. Farewell beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/1aSN7GGNzZ — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) March 9, 2017

So why did Rahman decide to recreate the shot? According to his post, he’s leaving after more than five years at Clifford Chance — which he joined as a trainee — to join the legal team at Chelsea Football Club, which recently confirmed Alonso as its new manager.

“One of the best ‘new job’ posts I’ve seen on here, wrote on person in response to the post. “I don’t know you Akif, but congrats!”