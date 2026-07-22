Mishcon de Reya signs 20-year lease for new Holborn HQ

Relocating in 2029



Mishcon de Reya is on the move, signing a 20-year lease for four floors at Holborn’s MidCity Place.

The firm will occupy 161,000 sq ft across four floors, including a large client hospitality and events space, once it moves in following a full fit-out in 2029. Mishcon has also secured an option on an additional floor to give it room to grow, in line with the firm’s expansion plans.

The building itself is undergoing a £20 million refurbishment and decarbonisation programme, part of a wider 350,000 sqft redevelopment due to complete in 2027.

Upgrades include a revamped ground floor arrival experience, a library podcast studio, social workspaces, and new outdoor areas including a rooftop terrace and courtyard.

The firm has called Holborn home since 1961, and has been based at the Grade II-listed Africa House since 2015.

Daniel Naftalin, managing partner at Mishcon de Reya, said:

“Moving to a new property can say a lot about a firm. We are tremendously excited about our upcoming move into MidCity Place, and believe it encapsulates the forward looking nature of the firm, a sense of our ambition and confidence in our future. The move marks the first time in some years our London office will be under one roof, and the move has been designed with connection and culture in mind.”

“The area also has meaning for us, we have thrived in Holborn for decades, and this move cements it as our home for a long time to come,” he added.

Mishcon’s move adds to a wave of office shake-ups across the City. A&O Shearman, HSF Kramer, Clifford Chance and RPC have all announced future moves to new headquarters, while Linklaters, Kirkland & Ellis and Addleshaw Goddard have already relocated to new London offices in recent times.