Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Freshfields culls partners after pay shake-up [Financial Times] (£)

I’ve never seen a judge so angry as in Prince Harry v the Mail [The Times] (£)

50 Cent asked judge to bail dealer for European tour [BBC News]

‘This was a righteous case. A holy war’: the lawyer who took on Meta and Google – and won [The Guardian]

Judge faces death threats over ‘cow vigilantes’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Bill for Hillsborough Law set to be approved by MPs [BBC News]

‘I was like, “Oh my god, I can be taken seriously”’: the women inspired to become lawyers by Legally Blonde [The Guardian]

Uganda judges push back against lawyers’ bid to scrap ‘colonial titles’ [BBC News]

The Iranian lawyer with model looks who runs rings around pro-Palestinians [The Telegraph] (£)

“Who determines when an AI is ‘accurate’, particularly given its propensity to hallucinate? [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

TOMORROW: Secrets to Success London — with Farrer & Co, Mayer Brown, Pinsent Masons and ULaw [Apply Now]