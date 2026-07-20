Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



AI should have senior lawyers sharpening their hunting spears [Financial Times] (£)

Thames Water lenders plot legal fight with Burnham over nationalisation [Sky News]

Boohoo hit by new £10m legal claim over Leicester ‘sweatshops’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Jellycat suing Next and Hamleys for ‘substantial’ damages, documents claim [The Standard]

Top ex-lawyer, 79, sues Met Police and RSPCA after door ‘chopped down with axe’ at London home to seize cat [The Standard]

Search and rescue teams ‘at risk from new law’ [BBC News]

Thug filmed racially abusing homeless man unmasked as former trainee barrister expelled from Queen’s [Belfast Telegraph] (£)

Grandmother, 82, wins law change so she can enjoy Happy Hour at care home [BBC News]

“Not sure about the ethics of making a very one-sided criticism of the SQE and then trying to flog students stuff with promise to help them pass. This guy owes the SRA for his business model.” [Legal Cheek comments]

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