Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

CPS hires more trainee lawyers in bid to compete with Big Law [Financial Times] (£)

Law student charged in connection with ‘dissident republican bomb’ seized near Irish border [Independent]

Magic Circle law firms slow US hiring as talent war heats up [Financial News] (£)

International Criminal Court members dismiss prosecutor Khan over sexual misconduct allegation [Reuters]

Prosecutors call for Barclays protesters to be sentenced under UK terror laws [Financial Times] (£)

Palestine Action barrister’s prosecution criticised as ‘chilling’ [The Guardian]

Rugby concussion lawyer accused of submitting player statement without consent [The Telegraph] (£)

Paramount and Warner Bros pause $110bn merger amid legal challenge [BBC News]

No 10 North land deal was ‘unlawful’: Legal blow for Burnham as top barrister claims Manchester City Council broke rules buying site [This Is Money]

Rebel Wilson had a legal win but didn’t come out of The Deb defamation trial unscathed [The Guardian]

Tate brothers’ lawyers and prosecutors to set schedule for UK extradition fight [Independent]

“Partnering with OpenAI for high-stakes law is an incredibly bold move. It is tough to build a flawless proprietary legal tool on top of a system that still confidently hallucinates fake court cases the moment it gets slightly confused…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

TOMORROW: AI and the law — with A&O Shearman, Macfarlanes, Osborne Clarke and ULaw [Apply Now]