Travers Smith bounces back with record £229 million turnover 

Partner pay hits £1.4 million



Travers Smith has posted record financials across the board, with turnover reaching £229.4 million and profit per equity partner (PEP) climbing to £1.4 million, the highest in the firm’s history.

Turnover rose 9.1% to £229.4 million for the year ended 30 June 2026, the firm’s highest to date, while profit climbed 5.2% to £78 million. PEP was up £0.1 million to £1.4 million, and revenue per lawyer (RPL) jumped 11%, both also record highs.

It’s a turnaround from last year, when the firm saw turnover slide 2% to £210 million and profit dip just under 4% to £74.1 million.

The firm credited the results to its strategy of prioritising more profitable work in its strategic areas, delivered despite what it described as ongoing “geopolitical uncertainty and economic turbulence”.

Travers Smith’s senior partner, Andrew Gillen commented:

“At the heart of these results is an unwavering focus on our clients. In a world changing faster than ever, our clients — whether asset managers, corporates or intermediaries — are navigating genuinely complex challenges, from geopolitical disruption to transformative shifts in technology. They need advisers who move with them, think ahead, and bring the very highest quality of judgment to bear. That is what we do.”

Travers also pointed to its recent move to Stonecutter as a turning point, saying the new HQ had changed the energy in the building, the way teams interact, and the impression made on clients.