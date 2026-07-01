ULaw expands SQE reach with Lancaster Uni deal

From September



The University of Law is bringing SQE prep to Lancaster University this September as part of a new partnership.

The deal means aspiring lawyers will be able to study ULaw’s LLM Legal Practice (SQE1&2) full-time, in person, at Lancaster University’s campus.

ULaw will also offer its Postgraduate Diploma in Law (PGDL) at Lancaster from September too. The course provides a foundation in legal training and supports progression to the SQE pathway or the Bar Practice Course (BPC).

ULaw says the tie-up is aimed at regional students who would otherwise need to relocate or commute to study a vocational legal course.

Professor Steve Decent, vice-chancellor of Lancaster University, said:

“In partnership with The University of Law, Lancaster University is proud to welcome a new generation of aspiring legal professionals through our doors. As a research-intensive institution, we take pride in our teaching excellence, our belief in the transformative power of education and our deep commitment to widening opportunity through knowledge and skills that make a difference.”

ULaw already has a number of partnerships with universities across the UK, including Royal Holloway, Exeter, Liverpool, Reading, Newcastle, Hull and Oxford Brookes.

Professor Peter Crisp, deputy vice-chancellor at ULaw, added:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Lancaster University to broaden the reach of our high-quality postgraduate legal training. This collaboration brings together complementary strengths to create a clear and supported route into the legal profession. By combining academic excellence with practical, career-focused training, we aim to equip students with the capability and perspective needed to succeed in a competitive and evolving legal market.”

Elsewhere in the market, BARBRI has academic tie-ups with Anglia Ruskin, King’s College London and Queen Mary, while The College of Legal Practice (CoLP) has deals with Middlesex and Manchester Metropolitan. Meanwhile, BPP, like ULaw, BARBRI and CoLP, has exclusive training arrangements with a number of City law firms.