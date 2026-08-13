A-Level law numbers rise, with girls twice as likely as boys to take the subject

Up 10%



The number of students opting to study law at A-Level is on the rise, with girls nearly twice as likely as boys to select the subject.

Figures published today by the Joint Council for Qualifications show that the number of students taking A-Level law jumped 10.4% to 16,526. Only two subjects saw a bigger year-on-year increase: political studies, up 11.9% to 24,824 students, and economics, up 10.5% to 47,157 students.

The stats also show that girls were far more likely to select law at A-Level, with roughly 10,741 girls choosing the subject compared to 5,784 boys.

While law saw a significant jump in the number of sitters, subjects including English literature (36,196), music (5,106) and drama (7,397) saw decreases of between 4% and 8%. The most popular subject was sociology, with 43,562 students choosing to study it this year.

In terms of grades, 4.8% of A-Level law students achieved an A, 17% achieved an A or above, and 40% achieved at least a B. This is broadly in line with last year’s results.

As students across the UK received their results today, figures show a record 262,820 domestic students have secured undergraduate places, up 3% from 255,130 last year.