Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



The talent raid that shook New York’s most prestigious law firm [Financial Times] (£)

Boozy lunches still on the menu: Law firms bankroll juniors to schmooze clients in the City [City AM]

Cravath faces race to adapt as rivals circle partners [Financial News] (£)

We are shocked that Palestine Action barrister faces contempt proceedings [The Guardian]

High profile lawyer reported to police by Reform MSP over demonstration speech [Independent]

Uefa threatens Gianni Infantino and Joshua Kushner with legal action [The Telegraph] (£)

High Court upholds decision to allow Chinese mega embassy [BBC News]

Trans suspects can request female strip-search, High Court rules [Telegraph] (£)

England flags banned from lampposts after council wins court case [itvX]

The death row lawyer bringing his slavery exhibition to Edinburgh [The Times] (£)

“Feel sorry for this guy. Is the TikToker who filmed this really so morally superior?” [Legal Cheek comments]

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