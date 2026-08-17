Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Britain’s legal industry plagued by £2.2bn of dark money [The Telegraph] (£)

Paedophiles avoid jail under Labour’s sentencing law change [The Telegraph]

My day in lawyer’s office defending Pakistan over ball-tampering [The Times] (£)

US considers sanctions on Brazil judge in new test of diplomatic ties [Financial Times] (£)

Illegal immigrants must have no access to British legal aid [The Telegraph] (£)

Boy who changed law on medicinal cannabis thriving as he turns 21 [BBC News]

New EU laws make AI content labels compulsory – but might just make it harder to spot deepfakes [The Conversation]

Professor Sir Roy Goode KC obituary: lawyer and don [The Times] (£)

“I’ve worked in both the Bristol and London offices, and the thing that stands out is that the work genuinely is the same. That isn’t the case at other Bristol firms I’ve been at, where the regional office tends to pick up the lower-value (and in my practice area, far less interesting) work London doesn’t want to spend time on. That parity is unusual and, I’d argue, the main selling point…” [Legal Cheek comments]

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