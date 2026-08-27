Trainee solicitor worked second job at Home Office and accessed visa files

12 month suspension
A trainee solicitor who took a second job at the Home Office and used his access to check visa files linked to clients, relatives and people he knew has been suspended from practice for 12 months.
Md Towhidul Islam was working at immigration firm Waterstone Legal when, in August 2019, he also started work as an executive officer litigation caseworker at the Home Office.
The second role gave Islam access to the Home Office’s Central Referencing System, which contains confidential information relating to UK visa applications. The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal heard that he went on to access eight files which had not been allocated to him.
Two related to clients of Waterstone Legal, five concerned members of his family and another involved someone he knew personally. Most of the immigration matters had already concluded by the time Islam accessed them, and the SRA accepted that his actions had no direct impact on any live appeals.
Islam also failed to tell the Home Office that he was continuing to work as a trainee solicitor while employed as a caseworker. Given the nature of the two jobs, the tribunal found that he should have recognised the potential for a conflict of interest and disclosed his position.
The tribunal heard that Islam had been warned when he joined the Home Office that access to its systems was restricted and that personal data had to be handled carefully.
There was no evidence that Islam passed any of the information he accessed to a third party or that he intended to cause harm. The tribunal nevertheless found that the risk of harm from accessing confidential immigration records without a proper reason should have been obvious.
It described Islam’s conduct as stemming from a “misplaced and inappropriate curiosity” about immigration matters with which he had a personal connection.
Islam admitted acting recklessly, lacking integrity and failing to behave in a way that maintained public trust in the profession. Allegations of dishonesty were withdrawn by the SRA as part of an agreed outcome.
In mitigation, Islam said the conduct took place during a particularly difficult period in his life, when he was balancing his studies, two jobs and family pressures connected with his wife’s pregnancy. He also stressed that he had not yet qualified as a solicitor at the time of the misconduct.
Islam resigned from the Home Office in November 2019 and qualified as a solicitor the following year. The tribunal heard that he had since reflected on what happened and that there had been no further disciplinary concerns.
The SDT suspended Islam for 12 months and imposed conditions on his practice for a further year. During that period, he will require SRA approval for certain employment and will be prevented from taking on roles including law firm owner, manager or compliance officer.
He was also ordered to pay £41,350 towards the SRA’s costs.
£41,350 in costs?! What is this madness.
It’s gobsmacking to me that this gets a 12 month suspension, but Kieran gets struck off for a his bike insurance claim. Such a circus.
A fraudulent bike insurance claim. Agreed though, this definitely warrants striking off.
I’m thinking it might be due to the dishonesty charge being dropped.
The SRA is a fickle thing – here, the guy was working two jobs with a clear conflict of interest in his professional life… allowed to remain a solicitor following his suspension term.
In the other case of the lawyer working a side hustle on JustAnswer, he is struck off.
And the other solicitor who (admittedly yes) lied to his insurance (but curse Big Insurance), completely outside of his professional life, is also struck off.
The SRA chops and changes as they please!
The lawyer working with JustAnswer on the side was confronted by his employer with evidence including an invoice and failed to fess up. He also said the invoice was for work done by his brother as I recall reading last week. He compounded the issue.
I agree the JustAnswer guy definitely compounded the issue – my comment was intended to highlight how seemingly similar cases before the SRA can result in such varying sanctions! 🙂
Personally, I think that in this article’s case, knowingly accessing the confidential information should’ve amounted to dishonesty (there is no honest reason why he needed to access those documents, he knew this, destroying the confidential nature of the information etc) – and therefore should’ve either been a strike off as in the JustAnswer case, or otherwise if we are letting off the individual in this case, then you could argue that the JustAnswer man who was grindmaxxing should’ve also just been suspended. But hey that’s just my thoughts 😀
Over £40,000 in costs – what an absolute joke.
It’s like the only two options open to the SDT are strike-off or extreme costs/fines on juniors. The SDT needs to fix up, ASAP.