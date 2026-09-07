Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
My AI firm will liberate lawyers, not take their jobs [The Times] (£)
Solicitors Regulation Authority criticised over PM Law collapse [BBC News]
England’s housing courts at breaking point as renters battle no-fault evictions [The Guardian]
Meet the ultimate power dressers — divorce lawyers [The Times] (£)
Data at law firms Quinn Emanuel, McDermott exposed in cyber breaches [Reuters]
Why ‘agentic’ law is the way forward [The Scotsman]
Vulnerable children affected by solicitors’ legal aid fees row [Sunday Times]
Germany fights Gaza genocide claims at the UN’s top court [The Independent]
Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer confirms single juror ‘robbed’ them of a not-guilty verdict [Metro]
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