Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Storm clouds gather as $2bn law firm loses rainmakers to rivals [The Times] (£)

Burnham plans to scrap judge-only trials [LBC]

A welcome move on jury trials, but it is only partial justice [The Telegraph] (£)

Specialist courts for rape cases to be rolled out across England and Wales [BBC News]

Meta launches fresh legal challenge over UK’s Online Safety Act [Financial Times] (£)

‘We quit our jobs as lawyers. Now we conduct weddings and funerals’ [The Telegraph] (£)

The Barrister [The Spectator]

Would be easy to fix if bar courses were pushed to only accept students with a 1st. [Legal Cheek comments]

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