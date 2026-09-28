Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



AI wrecking ball fractures billable-hour fee model [Financial Times] (£)

London’s investment bankers and lawyers make more than £1bn in takeover frenzy [The Guardian]

Private equity could revolutionise US lawyer pay, law firm bosses say [Financial Times] (£)

As A.I. Makes Law Firms More Efficient, Clients Ask: ‘Where’s My Discount?’ [New York Times] (£)

Mahmood to open new fast-track legal route for refugees [The Telegraph] (£)

The crisis at Big Law powerhouse Weil [Financial Times] (£)

Rowing siblings drive record court disputes over inheritance [The Telegraph] (£)

How Trump plans to use BBC’s own emails to win his $10bn lawsuit [The Times] (£)

New contractor signed for Blackpool court [BBC News]

“Wow an extra £770?!!!! Thats sUch a BIG ImPROvement” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅:

THIS AFTERNOON: Building Winston Taylor: The making of a transatlantic law firm [Secure your place]

Tomorrow: Fashion & beauty: From concept to consumer — The legal lifecycle of a product with RPC [Secure your place]