Sky’s new drama ‘War’ pits elite London law firms against each other in high-profile divorce case

Drops next week

A new legal drama is set to take viewers inside the cutthroat world of London’s most elite law firms as two rival outfits battle it out over a blockbuster divorce case.

War, an eight-part series from Sky and HBO, follows fictional City firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne as they go head-to-head in what is billed as the “divorce case of the century”.

At the centre of the dispute is the scandalous separation of tech mogul Morgan Henderson, played by The Crown star Dominic West, and his wife Carla Duval, an internationally renowned movie star played by Sienna Miller.

The legal showdown sees the two prestigious firms drawn into a world of “greed, betrayal and ruthless corporate manoeuvring”, with the case threatening reputations both in court and inside some of London’s most exclusive law offices.

And it looks as though viewers will be getting plenty more legal drama. Sky and HBO have already committed to a second season, with the anthology format set to move on from the divorce dispute and explore a major defamation battle.

War premieres on 1 October.