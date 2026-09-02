Trainee solicitor jailed after ‘cyberflashing’ client

Sent explicit messages

A trainee solicitor has been jailed after sending unwanted explicit messages and an image to a woman he was representing.

Mohammed Ahmed was working as a trainee family solicitor and had represented the woman in court, according to a West Midlands Police report. He later added her on social media, claiming he had done so accidentally.

The 28-year-old then sent her explicit messages and an explicit image of himself, which police described as “cyberflashing”. The woman subsequently reported what had happened to West Midlands Police.

Ahmed was charged with sending the unsolicited explicit image to cause alarm, distress or humiliation. He admitted the offence at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 21 August and was jailed for five months and placed on the sexual offender register for five years.

Police Staff Investigator Katie Evers, from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said:

“Ahmed abused his position of trust and sent explicit messages and an image to someone he was supposed to be helping.”

Evers added: “The woman in this case did exactly the right thing and came forward and reported his crimes,” before thanking her for her bravery in making the report.