What to expect on the PGDL

Starting the conversion course this September? The Legal Cheek Podcast team have you covered



For non-law graduates embarking on their legal studies for the first time, the PGDL conversion course can be a somewhat daunting prospect with many wondering what to expect.

The law conversion course demands a very different style of learning from an undergraduate degree, squeezing the essential content from a three or four year law degree into just eight or nine months.

Legal Cheek events co-ordinator Molly Jamieson, about to embark on the course herself, sit downs to discuss all things conversion with LC writer Lydia Fontes who completed the course earlier this year.

The pair discuss which aspects of the PGDL can seem daunting to new students and dispell some of the myths that surround the course. Tune in for insider top tips including how to manage the (not insignificant) pile of reading each week to revision strategies that give you the best chance of success.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The Legal Cheek Podcast is proudly independent. Thanks to our sponsor Simpson Thacher, home of the private equity training contract, for making that possible





