GP, Pilates and nutrition advice: Inside A&O Shearman’s new London HQ

Bishops Square ➡️ Broadgate



A&O Shearman is gearing up for a move to its new London headquarters, with the Magic Circle firm’s new digs set to feature an on-site GP, reformer Pilates classes and “nutrition services”.

The firm is swapping its long-standing home at One Bishops Square for 2 Broadgate, next to Liverpool Street station, taking around 360,000 sq ft across eight floors. The move is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Those looking to work up a sweat can head to a Nuffield-operated fitness and wellbeing centre, complete with a gym, bike studio and reformer Pilates classes. And if all that exercise takes its toll, there’s an on-site GP, nurse and physiotherapy services, along with nutrition advice for those keen to keep their diets in check.

Fresh air shouldn’t be too hard to come by either, with every working floor featuring its own balcony or terrace. There are even windows that open, giving lawyers the option of a breeze without having to venture outside.

Food and drink options include a restaurant and café bar, while the building also boasts relaxation rooms, parent rooms and more than 550 cycle spaces. Sit-stand desks will come as standard for those looking to spend a little less time sitting down.

The firm says the new HQ has been designed to bring lawyers closer together, with flexible workspaces, focus rooms and staircases linking different practice groups and business teams. A&O Shearman even gave the proposed layout an extended test run, installing a “full-scale trial floor” at its existing office for more than 18 months to gather staff feedback.

Clients haven’t been forgotten either, with their own dedicated entrance and an entire floor bringing together meeting rooms, dining facilities, event spaces and an auditorium.

The move comes with some ambitious green targets too. A&O Shearman reckons its annual London office carbon emissions will fall by around 90%, while energy consumption per square metre is expected to drop by 61%.

And not everything at Bishops Square is being left behind. Around 1,500 items of furniture are making the move, while staff have been offered the chance to snap up unwanted pieces, with proceeds going to the firm’s global charity partner, United for Global Mental Health.

“This is a significant moment for our London office,” said Denise Gibson, A&O Shearman’s UK managing partner. “Our clients’ work draws on people from across our practices, sectors and markets. 2 Broadgate will make that easier, bringing our teams and our clients closer together. This office is designed for the decades ahead and it reflects the ambitions we hold for the firm here. I am looking forward to seeing our people and clients make the most of it.”

The relocation brings to an end two decades at One Bishops Square, where the firm has been based since 2006. London is A&O Shearman’s largest office, home to more than 1,800 lawyers and business professionals, including nearly 200 partners.