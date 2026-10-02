 Skip to content
PostsNews

Legal 500 apologises after publishing incredibly harsh reviews of barristers in website update error

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱


Someone at legal directory Legal 500 is in big trouble after accidentally publishing a series of incredibly harsh reviews of lawyers.

Among other things, barristers were criticised for the standard of their work, their lateness and their temperament, while clerks were slammed for their billing.

Lawyers who didn’t feature grabbed the popcorn across social media…

…and soon after the Legal500 website disappeared.


May we refer you instead to the Wigapedia series from Legal Cheek’s early days.

Legal 500 issued this statement:

“During a recent website update, an error in the upload process resulted in a small amount of testimonial information being published incorrectly. As soon as we became aware of the issue, we removed the content from our website and began additional verification checks. We recognise the importance of ensuring that the information we publish is accurate and take this matter extremely seriously. We apologise to our customers for any concern or inconvenience caused and are taking immediate steps to strengthen our quality assurance processes and safeguards to prevent a recurrence.”

guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted

Related Stories

news

Barrister hit with £7k costs bill after joining hearing from train

'Totally inappropriate'

4 days ago
24
news

Barrister jailed for plotting violent revenge with gangster client

Three years

Sep 10 2026 7:01am
5
news

How to land pupillage

Chasing a career at the bar? Future pupil barrister and Legal Cheek writer Saul Agar-Ward explains what worked for him, and what didn’t

Aug 21 2026 8:56am