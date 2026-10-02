Legal 500 apologises after publishing incredibly harsh reviews of barristers in website update error

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Someone at legal directory Legal 500 is in big trouble after accidentally publishing a series of incredibly harsh reviews of lawyers.

Among other things, barristers were criticised for the standard of their work, their lateness and their temperament, while clerks were slammed for their billing.

Lawyers who didn’t feature grabbed the popcorn across social media…

…and soon after the Legal500 website disappeared.



May we refer you instead to the Wigapedia series from Legal Cheek’s early days.

Legal 500 issued this statement: