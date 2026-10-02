Legal 500 apologises after publishing incredibly harsh reviews of barristers in website update error

😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱
Someone at legal directory Legal 500 is in big trouble after accidentally publishing a series of incredibly harsh reviews of lawyers.
Among other things, barristers were criticised for the standard of their work, their lateness and their temperament, while clerks were slammed for their billing.
Lawyers who didn’t feature grabbed the popcorn across social media…
#Legal500 negative reviews!!! 👀 🍿
— Gareth Weetman KC (@Barrister7) October 1, 2026
…and soon after the Legal500 website disappeared.
May we refer you instead to the Wigapedia series from Legal Cheek’s early days.
Legal 500 issued this statement:
“During a recent website update, an error in the upload process resulted in a small amount of testimonial information being published incorrectly. As soon as we became aware of the issue, we removed the content from our website and began additional verification checks. We recognise the importance of ensuring that the information we publish is accurate and take this matter extremely seriously. We apologise to our customers for any concern or inconvenience caused and are taking immediate steps to strengthen our quality assurance processes and safeguards to prevent a recurrence.”