Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Anthropic turns to lawyers to help AI agents strike deals [Financial Times] (£)
Lawyers and consultants feast on shadow bank’s £1.3bn implosion [The Telegraph] (£)
It took 3 years for my sexual assault case to go to court — then I was called a liar [Metro]
The financial double life of barristers [Financial Times] (£)
Shabana Mahmood to hold talks with EU over law enforcement cooperation [The Guardian]
Burnham accused of hypocrisy over Hillsborough Law [The Telegraph] (£)
Apple set for UK legal fight over iPhone tap-to-pay rules [Financial Times] (£)
“Over ambitious. The whole ‘worth billions’….yeah right.” [Legal Cheek comments]
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