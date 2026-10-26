Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Weil’s incoming leader to walk away from top job as law firm faces talent crisis [Financial Times] (£)

Trump handed deadline by judge to give interview under oath in BBC libel case [London Evening Standard]

ICC prosecutor says court making ‘significant progress’ despite US sanctions [The Guardian]

Legally Blonde turns 25: Meet the lawyers inspired by Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods [BBC News]

Mercuria challenging the ‘Dow Jones of shipping’ in court after Hormuz losses [Financial Times] (£)

OpenAI is being sued for training ChatGPT with ‘stolen’ personal data [Mashable]

There’s no human right to Vegemite, court tells Australian prisoner who wanted ban overturned [The Guardian]

“Agree with your points. Also, there are many others that struggled but still passed the SQE. We didn’t agree with the exam and even btched about it loads but did anything change or help us? No. And does being funded mean we get treated better? Not in my experience. Some law firms still partner with SQE providers that care nothing more than money instead of quality teaching.” [Legal Cheek comments]

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