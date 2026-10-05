The Chambers Most List 2027 is here! Get the inside scoop on 50+ leading sets

The go-to guide for aspiring barristers



Your comprehensive guide to life at the leading barristers’ chambers in England and Wales is back with its 2027 edition. Explore the list here.

The latest Chambers Most List features profiles of more than 50 leading sets, spanning the bar’s Magic Circle, common and public law specialists, and regional heavyweights.

Aspiring barristers can compare chambers across a range of key criteria, from pupillage award amounts and the number of pupillages on offer to gender and BME diversity statistics and the proportion of new tenants educated at Oxbridge.

As in previous years, each profile opens with an updated Legal Cheek View, offering a detailed, insider look at life at the set. From the areas of law tenants practise and their recent high-profile cases to social life and the day-to-day realities of life in chambers, these insights give aspiring barristers a flavour of what to expect.

Each profile also includes an exclusive What the Junior Barristers Say section, offering first-hand accounts of the journey from student to tenant and a glimpse into the realities of life at the set.

For those keen to dig deeper, our Junior Barrister Survey Scorecards grade each chambers from A* to C across seven key areas: training, quality of work, colleagues, facilities, work/life balance, social life, and legal tech. These ratings also feed into the annual Legal Cheek Awards.

And, of course, no pupillage guide would be complete without those all-important application deadlines. Each profile includes key dates for mini-pupillage and pupillage applications, which sync with our iPhone and Android apps, helping you stay on top of every opportunity. You can also find them in our Key Deadlines Calendar.

Meet all the major chambers featured on the list at The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair (8 October 2026). REGISTER TO ATTEND NOW.