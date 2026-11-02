Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Weil Gotshal: what happens now at the troubled Wall St law firm? [Financial Times] (£)

How Weil was felled by the age of star lawyers [The Observer]

Paul Weiss to end financial disclosures as law firm transparency wanes [Financial Times] (£)

AI may mean death of legal apprenticeship [The Scotsman]

‘Greedy’ solicitor used fake will-writing invoices to defraud cancer charity out of thousands [BBC News]

Aston Villa announce legal action against Carragher in shock statement [London Evening Standard]

Oxford Magistrates’ Court set to reopen after repair delays [BBC News]

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday letter [The Guardian]

‘I want to slap you around a bit, too’: Australian magistrate reprimanded over language in court [The Guardian]

“Hang on tight. Other firms have been known to step in. You’ve all been interviewed, accepted, and partly trained by Weils which is a good firm, so other firms will see you as quality assured trainees and juniors. I expect similar size firms will step in to save your bacon, you might end up going to other US or City firm such as Links Clifford’s etc.” [Legal Cheek comments]

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