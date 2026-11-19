Varies from college to college, report finds



Oxford University’s law degree has come under scrutiny after external examiners warned that the topics tutors choose to cover at each college could leave some students at a disadvantage in their final assessments.

The two examiners raised the issue in a 2026 report on the BA Jurisprudence (Law) degree seen by Oxford student newspaper Cherwell. They questioned how closely colleges coordinate what students are taught and what that means for their choice of questions on exam day.

“There seems to me to be a real possibility of unfairness depending on the topics chosen by the individual tutor in the College and the difficulty of individual questions on the paper,” one examiner wrote. That examiner doubted that broadening the questions alone would solve the problem. The other asked whether more should be done “to ensure a level playing field across the students in the University”.

One student told the website that finalists at their college had gone into last year’s administrative law exam having been taught only the first eight weeks of material. In the student’s view, that put them at a disadvantage because tutors at some other colleges had covered topics they considered easier and more likely to come up.

A final-year law student also raised concerns about the discretion tutors have when drawing up reading lists, telling the paper: “The faculty just don’t have enough control over what tutors put on their reading list.”

An Oxford University spokesperson told Legal Cheek that the faculty provides lectures and classes for law undergraduates, while each college arranges its own tutorials. The spokesperson added:

“While colleges are responsible for their own tutorial provision, we recognise the importance of ensuring that students are appropriately prepared for their examinations, regardless of their college. The Faculty of Law is currently reviewing the BA Jurisprudence course and its Faculty-level teaching provision through a dedicated working group. The external examiners’ observations are an important contribution to discussions about the course and students’ experience of it.”

The student newspaper said it understands that the Faculty of Law has been reviewing the course and how it is taught since 2022.