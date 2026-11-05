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Russell Brand barrister rants at journalist as his client is found guilty of rape

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By Legal Cheek on

Ian Winter KC apparently tells Sunday Times reporter that she ‘f***ed it’


The high-profile barrister representing Russell Brand reportedly launched a foul-mouthed rant at a journalist outside court this afternoon after a jury found his client guilty of rape and sexual assault.

According to the Daily Mail’s live blog of the proceedings, Ian Winter KC, of Cloth Fair Chambers, confronted Rosamund Irwin, one of the Sunday Times journalists behind the 2023 investigation into Brand, as he left court.

Winter reportedly told Irwin: “I hope you are pleased with yourself”.

Irwin is said to have responded: “I’m pleased justice has been done”.

To which Winter apparently replied: “Well it wasn’t. You f***ed it … Congratulations”.

Legal Cheek approached Winter’s clerk at Cloth Fair Chambers for comment.

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