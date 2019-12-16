News

BPP University tight-lipped on rumours it’s no longer for sale

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
4

Law school declines to comment on website report, weeks after scooping super-exam prep course contract for six City players

BPP University has declined to comment on rumours that it’s no longer up for sale.

In the summer Legal Cheek reported that Apollo Education Group, the US owners of BPP University, of which BPP Law School is a subsidiary, was understood to be selling the training giant. BPP declined to comment at the time.

But Apollo has now taken BPP “off the market” after just six months, the website The Lawyer reports, after “no potential buyer willing to pay the asking price was found”.

Citing unnamed sources, the report claims Apollo was valuing “BPP at too high a price for private equity investors” but that it continues to pursue “individual offer discussions”. BPP declined to comment on the latest rumours.

The 2019 Legal Cheek Law School Most Lists

BPP Holdings (owner of BPP University) was snapped up by Apollo for £303 million in 2009, while Apollo itself was acquired by a trio of US private equity firms for an eyewatering £760 million in 2017. It also owns the University of Phoenix, Western International University and the College for Financial Planning.

The rumours of the on-off sale come just weeks after a “consortium” of City law firms — made up of Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright, Linklaters and Slaughter and Maypicked BPP to help prepare its future trainees to sit the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

4 Comments

Tunbo

Absolute turd of a ‘university’, AVOIDDDDDD

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Dark Destroyer

They chose BPP because it’s cheap. Out with the old trainees in with the new, fresh new faces eager to impress and work 24 hours a day. Smart choice by the people at the top.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Bemused

So they get 1 extra contract and come off sale? How much were they being sold for? 70p?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Take it off market, then put it back on in a few years once the SQE has settled down and their consortium contract has been renewed, and probably make a lot of money from the sale.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

