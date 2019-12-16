Former Hill Dickinson solicitor leading race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Leader
Rebecca Long-Bailey also worked for Pinsent Masons and the now defunct Halliwells
An ex-corporate lawyer is the front runner to replace outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, who worked for Pinsent Masons, the now defunct Halliwells and most recently Hill Dickinson, before being elected as MP for Salford and Eccles in 2014, has backing from across the Corbynite wing of the party to take over in the wake of last week’s heavy General Election defeat.
Supporters of the Manchester Met politics and sociology graduate who converted to law via the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) include shadow chancellor John McDonnell and shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon.
Bookies have her as the 2/1 favourite, ahead of a list of candidates that includes barristers Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry.
A former corporate lawyer may seem at first glance an unlikely replacement for Corbyn. But Long-Bailey’s healthcare practice, which saw her specialise in NHS contracts, marks her out from the crowd; as does the daughter of a Salford docker’s working class background.
If she does land the gig, Long-Bailey may want to finally update her LinkedIn profile, which still lists her as a solicitor at Hill Dickinson.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anon
And she’s about as inspiring as most solicitors working for mid-tier firms in the regions. If they choose Long-Bailey (or her fellow lawyer Burgon) Labour will get nowhere near power for another generation.
Tom
They won’t get near power anyway whoever they put in. There will be at least four more Labour leaders before they get anywhere near winning an election again. Boris is an astute politician who will look after the people who voted him in, as he did as mayor. He will do at least two and a half terms and really make this country a prosperous and pleasant place to live
Dick & Harry
TOP firm
Anony-moose
True, I understand no opposition has recovered as many seats as they lost in the succeeding general election as Labour lost in this one, so if history is anything to go by they cannot win the 2024 election either. Which means the earliest they can get near power would be 2028/9 (depending on if the fixed terms parliament act is scrapped or remains in place meaning a 5 year government) by which point the Conservatives will have been in place for 19 years.