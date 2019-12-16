Former Hill Dickinson solicitor leading race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour Leader

Rebecca Long-Bailey also worked for Pinsent Masons and the now defunct Halliwells

An ex-corporate lawyer is the front runner to replace outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, who worked for Pinsent Masons, the now defunct Halliwells and most recently Hill Dickinson, before being elected as MP for Salford and Eccles in 2014, has backing from across the Corbynite wing of the party to take over in the wake of last week’s heavy General Election defeat.

Supporters of the Manchester Met politics and sociology graduate who converted to law via the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) include shadow chancellor John McDonnell and shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon.

Bookies have her as the 2/1 favourite, ahead of a list of candidates that includes barristers Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry.

A former corporate lawyer may seem at first glance an unlikely replacement for Corbyn. But Long-Bailey’s healthcare practice, which saw her specialise in NHS contracts, marks her out from the crowd; as does the daughter of a Salford docker’s working class background.

If she does land the gig, Long-Bailey may want to finally update her LinkedIn profile, which still lists her as a solicitor at Hill Dickinson.