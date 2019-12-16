Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Ninety-six per cent of UK’s top law firms fear Brexit profit hit [City AM]

Political parties accused of “gaming the law” on social media adverts [The Telegraph]

Emily Thornberry consulting lawyers as she denies ex-Labour MP’s claim that she called Leave voters “stupid” [Evening Standard]

Boris Johnson to put NHS spending vow into law as he eyes major Cabinet shake-up [Politics Home]

UK Supreme Court to hear case of woman seeking US surrogacy costs [The Guardian]

Ex-Justice Secretary David Gauke hints at uncorking a new centrist party [The Times]

Boris Johnson “plots to decriminalise not paying the BBC licence fee” [Mail Online]

Lawyer’s career is in ruins after he was found guilty of sending “menacing” texts that he had authority to DEPORT Indian mother-of-four who planned to quit his husband’s beauty salon [Mail Online]

Family killer Jeremy Bamber received £500,000 in taxpayer’s cash for failed legal campaign to prove his innocence [The Sun]

How cowed judges could let Boris Johnson break the law [Prospect]

India: Police fire tear gas as protests against new citizenship law turn violent [Sky News]

Harry Dunn’s parents tell Boris Johnson to “get justice done” after Brit teen’s death crash suspect is seen driving [The Sun]

