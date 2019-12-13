Freshfields investigations partner leaves firm after investigation

Exit comes in same week magic circle player moved step closer to introducing fines for misbehaving lawyers

A partner at Freshfields has left the firm following an internal investigation into his conduct, it has emerged.

Disputes and investigations partner Nick Williams left the magic circle firm on Wednesday after an internal investigation. A spokesperson for Freshfields said:

“We can confirm that following an internal investigation, Nick Williams has left the firm and his last day was 11 December.”

According to his firm profile (which has since been deleted), Oxford-educated Williams handled a broad range of large-scale, multijurisdictional commercial disputes and internal, regulatory and criminal investigations for major corporate clients.

News of the departure comes in the same week the firm reportedly moved a step closer to approving new conduct rules that could see its mega-earning partners fined up to 20% of their profit share for misbehaviour. The move, put to partnership vote this week, follows the high-profile resignation of Freshfields partner Ryan Beckwith over a sexual misconduct finding.

