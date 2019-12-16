News

Should junior City lawyers aim to save half their salary?

Rookie solicitors shouldn’t be ‘owned by their lifestyle’, says QC, as new MP, 23, pledges to give more than half of her salary to charity

Many students go into law dreaming of changing the world, are helped to qualify by City law firm’s generous training contract sponsorship packages, and then having got used to the money quietly drop the ideals of their youth.

With Britain’s new youngest MP, Nadia Whittome, pledging to only take home £35,000 of her new £79,000 salary, a top QC who combines his lucrative tax practice with high profile public interest work has a message for future lawyers hoping to make a difference: go and get the necessary training “to be really useful” but keep your expenses down so as not to be “owned” by the lifestyle.

Jolyon Maugham QC, who is well known for pro bono work that has battled, among other things, to hold the government to account over Brexit and make Uber pay more tax, added:

“Live to have the space to be the person you want. You’ll find it much more rewarding in all the ways that really matter.”

Maugham’s career offers an interesting blueprint for future lawyers hoping to combine big earnings with a social conscience.

The barrister made it to Durham University after a tough childhood. Then having qualified as a barrister he climbed the ranks in the lucrative area of tax law, before developing a public profile through blogging and Twitter and launching the Good Law Project in the wake of the UK’s vote to leave the EU. He has since combined his tax practice with high profile pro bono work.

US 2PQE

I save 1/2 – a bit over half of my net salary – perfectly doable and something everyone should be able to achieve while still taking holidays, eating out etc.

CC 3PQE

I save between 1/3 and 1/2 my take-home, and don’t even try to be frugal, regularly eating out etc, driving a car I don’t need, buying reasonably expensive clothes and things. It’s hardly hard.

Anon

The fraction isn’t relevant to his point.

The point is, live as if your are on a salary lesser than your own, so if you do decide to take a step back you can (not locked in a mortgage you wouldn’t be able to pay etc.). For a US junior that probably means living on 50k max (I.e. the net salary you would have if at a mid city firm).

It’s good advice. And it becomes much more pertinent when you have dependents, as by downshifting you aren’t just making sacrifices on your own lifestyle, it’s your family’s. The expensive private schools your kids go to, the quality of life the whole family is used to, all that fun stuff. It makes your job feel like a prison.

Kirkland NQ

I always keep my expeses down. I’ve kept my 6 month old lambo and not upgraded it, I drink non-vintage Krug, and I only visited my yacht twice last month.

Pedantic

Good for you. Afraid it’s the attention to detail in the above post which marks you out as an LPC student – *’expenses’. Otherwise totally believable.

N

What would you know? Kirkland NQ is the best commenter on here. I sometimes like to imagine what it would be like to be like him, living the high life, smashing out PE deals and then going home to plow his model girlfriend.

Reply Report comment
Legal Officer with a 2.ii

I save 90% of my salary by living in a box on the street. The rest is spent on good quality cider.

E

What is a “Legal Officer with a 2.ii”?

Legal Officer with a 2.ii

Someone who is smarter, better looking, more well read and whitty than you.

Anonymous

Witty

Legal Officer with a 2.ii

Exactly, glad you agree.

Ann

Not if you got a 2:2 mate, pretty sure that makes you the opposite of smart

Legal Officer with a 2.ii

It’s sad you’re so jealous. Please try harder in life in future.

Holborn

Mostly pompous charity employees who adopt the mannerisms and snobbery, but aren’t qualified solicitors or barristers

Legal Officer with a 2.ii

Fuck you what have you done with your life? Nothing? Of course.

Anonymous

Save what you can now, when you earn decent money the state takes away almost all your pension contribution relief.

Roger Moore

Saving half your salary is easy…..if you are earning £79,000 like the MP in the example. She is earning the same as four average people entry level people. The reality is that many trainees are on between a quarter to half of that. So they do not have the luxury of saving half. However, it is a good point about not being owned by your lifestyle.

anon

Is she really giving away over half her salary if her is “pledging to only take home £35,000 of her new £79,000 salary”? No-one else gets to take home their gross salary.

Take home pay for MPs after pension deduction is around £48k, so it’s nice she’s giving some more away, but doesn’t look like half.

Super saver

City trainee on a salary in the mid-40s here. I take home about about 2.5k/month, of which I regularly save 1.2-1.5k. Some of that gets spent on (pretty modest) holidays throughout the year, but saving close to 50% total is pretty doable

Live with Parents

Once can only assume you either (a) live at home rent free, (b) eat nothing or (c) have absolutely no social life if you can spend less than £1,000/month on food, transport, socialising and rent….

Super saver

I pay £700/month rent, bills included, for a large double room within walking distance of work. No commute-related travel expenses, get lunch from the office cafeteria and eat relatively cheaply at home.

Total monthly expenditure is more often nearer £1,200-1,300 (which still ends up with 50% of my net income saved), but where I have a quiet month I’ve managed to keep things at or around £1,000.

You might have different priorities or a different lifestyle, but it works well for me.

Mate

enjoy your holiday to slough

Reply Report comment
Anons

Savage burn, 10/10.

Still Live with Parents

No gym + cheap food + no social = fat and alone

Larry

Where on earth is your office? Or do you live in some squat flat with 3+ housemates?

You seem to have made zero provision for holidays.

Do you scrounge booze and drugs, or just not go out?

Ridiculous.

Super saver

The office is in Liverpool Street, I have two housemates, we have a living room and the decor’s a bit odd but it’s far from squalid.

Holidays are ~2k/year, less if you net out the expenses I’d otherwise have if still in London. I don’t pay too much attention to how much they cost because I can generally cashflow them, so just dial down what I save in the month I book.

It’s amazing what drinking in moderation can buy you these days!

Live with Parents

One can only assume you either (a) live at home rent free, (b) eat nothing or (c) have absolutely no social life if you can spend less than £1,000/month on food, transport, socialising and rent….

NQ ballah

Just put everything you spend on blow, booze and ciggies per month as an expense claim for “Business Development innit”, works for me

Serious comment klaxon

I suggest to my trainees that the easy thing to do is save at least half of the increase in salary you get from qualifying. That way you don’t notice the money going to tomorrow and away from today. If you keep doing that, it’s not too long until that saving adds up into a meaningful wedge that can go down as a deposit. Home ownership makes your life a lot easier, and if you can afford it, it’s still worth doing.

Anon

One of the most sensible comments on here.

I know that’s not the point of LC, but trainees take note.

Hapless trainee

Separate savings accounts/ISA-wrapped savings are key. Don’t tempt yourself with oodles of cash sitting in a current account. It won’t last. #regrets #cybertruckpurchase

Scrooge

The goal should be to max out your annual ISA allowance, though this is admittedly not really achievable for trainees (though this should not dissuade you from trying to do this). As you become more senior in your profession (or if you jump to a US firm), income tax and NI will take ever increasing shares of your wages. Alternative, you might switch to an in-house role or a different type of job that pays less than private practice. In both scenarios you will be thanking your younger self for prudent saving/investing as the wealth you have accumulated in your ISA will help you create a separate tax free income/wealth growth stream that will turbo charge your wealth growth or complement your your lower wages depending on whether you stay in private practice.

2fast2furious

TURBOCHARGE

Jeremy Corbyn

Is this calculation before or after the 20% compulsory expropriation of savings and 67.5% income tax that the vast majority of the British people clearly supported last Thursday? If so, I expect that any of these City lawyers will be more than capable of surviving ok the £7.14/hour that remains.

Following the strong and positive result last week, we must now press on with the Revolution.

Anon

Slightly ironic that you didn’t notice the blatant trolling.

Truth

I’m afraid in reality he’s just a graduate from a RG university with too much time on his hands after he failed to get a training contract during university. He furiously touches himself to his ‘network’ on Linkedin that he made at university and likes to think what life could have been. After the dopamine hit ends, he is depressed and crawls back to his 2004 Macbook to post on Legalcheek.

I’ll give it to him though, he usually types better. Must be difficult trying to type out a full post when his mom’s boyfriend is plowing his mom loudly in the room above his basement.

McKenzie Fiend

WTF are you on about?

Legal Cheek’s First CyberNat #IndyRef2020 #VoteYes2020 #BoJoCantSayNo #BringOnTheJudicialReview

You’d have to earn quite a lot in London for this to be economical. Can’t see it being feasible unless you are on 70-80k

(3)(0)

TIPPING

I spend it ALL on bottles, for EVERYONE

Anarchy, State and Utopia

If they want to. It’s up to the individual. It’s their money.

CyberLaw03

Im 29 years old, make £12k pm gross including VAT, live close to the City in central London and still cant afford to save half my salary. I do have sole financial responsibility for 7 year old child so that’s my excuse- I’m not sure how saving half your salary is even possible whilst maintaining a good social life, gym membership, holidays and balanced diet. Happy to purchase the user guide if someone fancies publishing.

Hehe

You can save more than half if you stop buying coffee from cafes and avocado toast.

