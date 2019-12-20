ULaw joins forces with Chester Uni to launch MA Law course

Tie-up follows sale of law school giant’s Chester campus

The University of Law (ULaw) has teamed up with Chester University Law School to offer a master’s course aimed at non-law grads.

The ‘MA in Law’ covers the core legal subjects (public, crime, tort, land, EU, contract, equity and trusts), as well as practical legal skills including research, analysis, critical evaluation and presentation skills. Available from September, the nine-month course will be delivered and awarded by ULaw but taught at Chester’s Law School.

Students who successfully complete the course will then have the option to continue their legal studies and complete either the Legal Practice Course (soon-to-be-replaced by the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) preparation course) or the Bar Practice Course.

Carol Draycott, dean at ULaw’s Chester campus, said: “ULaw has always worked very closely with the University of Chester with our students benefitting from associate membership of their student union and the two law schools often liaising.”

She continued:

“ULaw is delighted to have this new formal agreement with the University of Chester, cementing the close relationship between the two law schools in the city. Together we will provide an excellent legal education for students enhancing the legal professional services in the region.”

The tie-up comes after ULaw confirmed it was on the hunt for new premises after selling its campus near Chester to a mystery buyer.

The law school, one of ULaw’s nine nationally, is currently based out of Chester’s Christleton Hall (pictured below), an 18th-century grade II-listed former country house set in 14 acres of idyllic parkland. It was sold earlier this summer after local planning bigwigs reportedly twice refused the law school’s application to build housing on the site.

Providing an update on the property hunt, a spokesperson for ULaw told Legal Cheek: “We have not found suitable alternative premises yet and therefore will remain at the Chester campus for the next year. Our search for new premises will continue.”