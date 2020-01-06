News

Dry January: Put down the pint and pick up the paintball gun, junior lawyers told

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
8

JLD issues fresh alcohol guidance as it bans booze from events

The Law Society’s Junior Lawyers Division (JLD) has issued fresh guidance on creating a healthy alcohol culture in the legal profession, featuring a range of booze-free networking alternatives including paintballing, hat making and mini-golf.

The JLD stresses that its intention is not to stop lawyers from drinking alcohol altogether, but rather promote a healthier, more “inclusive approach” to work-related activities.

While accepting that changing drinking habits and the responsibility for not getting drunk is left to the individual, the group says there is a “collective responsibility” to change drinking habits.

With this in mind, and to coincide with ‘Dry January’, the JLD confirmed it will not be serving alcohol at any of its events during January 2020.

As part of the guidance, the JLD — which represents approximately 70,000 law students, trainees and solicitors with up to five years’ post-qualification experience (PQE) — recommends replacing boozy event titles such as ‘drinks’ and ‘champagne reception’ with ‘socialising’ and ‘networking’. This, the group says, will help “divert the initial perception, if not expectation, away from alcohol consumption”.

Elsewhere, the JLD recommends that firms provide a healthy selection of non-alcoholic drinks at events, “not just a warm jug of orange juice”, and swap boozy prizes and gifts for restaurant vouchers, activity days and hampers.

The group also supplies a long list of alternatives to the usual wine and canapés, including paint-balling, hat making, mini-golf, laser tag, cheese tasting, sculpting, historical walks, rounders and windsurfing.

8 Comments

Diane Abbott

The alcoholics should just check into rehab and let the rest of us have fun

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Come on

People who have a real problem with alcohol at events need to grow up.

If someone is being pressured to drink alcohol, then that is not OK in any circumstances.

If no one is being pressured, then there is no problem. Most of our drinks events at the office have people attending who aren’t drinking. No one is a dick about it. No problem.

For god’s sake, it’s bad enough that the planet is burning and Trump is trying to start WW3. Get some perspective people.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Reality

Sorry but if somebody isn’t drinking then I’m suspicious. It usually isn’t for a good reason.
It could be that they are an alcoholic trying to give up, which is a disaster waiting to happen. Perhaps just a complete inability to drink without embarrassing themselves – again, is that somebody you want to rely on? It could also be a sign that they are expecting – which isn’t exactly a great show of dedication.

Let’s just face the facts – if somebody is having a beer or a wine with you then you know they are more likely to have your back so you in turn are more likely to have theirs.

Cheers.

Reply Report comment
(2)(7)

Legal Genius

Stfu. If you’re a top commercial lawyer who’s smashing deals and working 90-hour work weeks, you’ll need a stiff drink at the end. No one’s in a position to tell me what I can or can’t do. F off!

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Wine-heart

You can take my wine, but you can never take my freedom!

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Kirkland NQ

What a load of nonsense, how am I supposed to pour champagne over my model girlfriend after smashing a PE deal?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

