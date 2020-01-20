Grade II listed building in heart of legal London to get new lease of life… as a Wetherspoons

Cheap booze for bazzas 🍻

A grade II listed building in the heart of legal London is set to be transformed into an enormous Wetherspoons.

The building at 222 Strand originally served as a restaurant for lawyers working in the nearby Royal Courts of Justice, until its closure in 1886. It was subsequently snapped up by banking giant Lloyds, who turned it into what was described as the “the most beautiful bank in London”, on account of the building’s stunning ornate interiors. The branch closed in 2017.

It has now been reported the property will once again serve food and drink, albeit at a more competitive price, after council bigwigs approved plans to convert the ground floor and mezzanine of the building into a 27,000 sqft Wetherspoons.

The upper floors of the building will continue to be used by Outer Temple Chambers, whose barristers will soon be able to pop downstairs and purchase a burger and drink for as little as £6.90.

In 2014 Legal Cheek reported that the Law Society’s in-house Chancery Lane boozer was flogging pints of Stella for £2.85 — an impressive 90p cheaper than the Knights Templar pub (also owned by Wetherspoons) over the road.

But what should the new ‘Spoons be called? Be sure to put your suggestions in the comments…