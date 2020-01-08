Mayer Brown posts 80% spring 2020 trainee retention score

4 out of 5

The London office of international law firm Mayer Brown has revealed a spring 2020 retention score of 80%.

Of the five final seat trainees due to qualify this March, four will be staying on as newly-qualified (NQ) associates. All five rookies received offers.

From the spring, two of Mayer Brown’s foursome will take up roles in finance, with the remainder joining the outfit’s IP and litigation teams. The firm — which takes on around 15 trainees annually — confirmed none are on fixed term contracts.

Legal Cheek’s 2020 Firms Most List shows that its newest recruits will start lawyer life on a salary of £90,000, while trainees receive £46,000 in year one, rising to £51,000 in year two.

In the previous four retention rounds, the 26-office-outfit has posted results of 82% (9 out of 11), 100% (4 out of 4), 80% (8 out of 10) and 100% (4 out of 4).

Turning to Mayer Brown’s performance in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, it scored As in four categories: quality of work, peer support, office and social life. It also chalked-up A*s for training and its canteen.