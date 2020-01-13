Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Rebecca Long-Bailey vows to abolish House of Lords [The Independent]

Harry and Meghan seek global trademark for ‘Sussex Royal’ brand [The Guardian]

PM “trying to seize the legal system from parliament” [The Times]

Long delays are damaging faith in our justice system [The Telegraph]

Raising the bar: Hashi Mohamed’s journey from child refugee to top lawyer [The Observer]

Alan Blacker slapped with nine-month suspended jail sentence for benefit fraud [Legal Cheek]

Extinction Rebellion could sue police over extremist ideology listing [The Guardian]

Gay dads’ £26,000 legal battle for custody of surrogate twins after mum refuses [The Mirror]

Government backs Martyn’s Law airport security for venues [BBC News]

