Monday morning round-up

Rebecca Long-Bailey vows to abolish House of Lords [The Independent]
Harry and Meghan seek global trademark for ‘Sussex Royal’ brand [The Guardian]
PM “trying to seize the legal system from parliament” [The Times]
Long delays are damaging faith in our justice system [The Telegraph]
Raising the bar: Hashi Mohamed’s journey from child refugee to top lawyer [The Observer]
Alan Blacker slapped with nine-month suspended jail sentence for benefit fraud [Legal Cheek]
Extinction Rebellion could sue police over extremist ideology listing [The Guardian]
Gay dads’ £26,000 legal battle for custody of surrogate twins after mum refuses [The Mirror]
Government backs Martyn’s Law airport security for venues [BBC News]
“NQ 8 + will be on nowhere near 250k. Probably closer to 140-160.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
“Boris Johnson is trying to take control over a “fundamental aspect” of Britain’s independent legal system that will damage the integrity of the courts, a senior lawyer has warned.”
How bizarre. The said senior lawyer – Lord Pannick QC – spent two court cases lecturing us as to how Parliament was supreme under our constitution and should be allowed to do whatever it liked.
So why does he now suddenly have a problem with a sovereign and supreme Parliament passing Boris Johnson’s suggested reforms?
Oh of course, silly me, Remoaners only cared about the supremacy of Parliament because they (then) controlled Parliament – and naively thought they always would.
How silly of them.