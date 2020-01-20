Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Meghan faces court showdown with barrister who got Cambridge first in theoretical physics [The Telegraph]

MPs call for unlimited fines for electoral law breaches to stem flow of “dirty money and dodgy data” [The Independent]

Trump lets soldiers get away with murder. That mustn’t happen here [The Observer]

Divorcee sues top law firm after taking out “crippling” loan to pay for legal fight with husband [The Telegraph]

Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges “brazen and unlawful” [BBC News]

How lawyer Alan Dershowitz plans to defend Trump during the impeachment trial [CNN]

The secretive company that might end privacy as we know it [New York Times]

Kim Kardashian goes to war for justice in explosive legal battle documentary [The Mirror]

“Can we stop this unthinking fetishising of the ‘Big Four’ and ‘NewLaw’?” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Leading social mobility charity Big Voice London seeks coordinators, group leaders and moot mentors [Legal Cheek Noticeboard]

Apply to attend: Legal Cheek student commercial awareness events coming in London, Liverpool, Leeds, Reading, Bristol and Birmingham [Legal Cheek Events]