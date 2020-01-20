Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Meghan faces court showdown with barrister who got Cambridge first in theoretical physics [The Telegraph]
MPs call for unlimited fines for electoral law breaches to stem flow of “dirty money and dodgy data” [The Independent]
Trump lets soldiers get away with murder. That mustn’t happen here [The Observer]
Divorcee sues top law firm after taking out “crippling” loan to pay for legal fight with husband [The Telegraph]
Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges “brazen and unlawful” [BBC News]
How lawyer Alan Dershowitz plans to defend Trump during the impeachment trial [CNN]
The secretive company that might end privacy as we know it [New York Times]
Kim Kardashian goes to war for justice in explosive legal battle documentary [The Mirror]
“Can we stop this unthinking fetishising of the ‘Big Four’ and ‘NewLaw’?” [Legal Cheek Comments]
