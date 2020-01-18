Apply to attend: Legal Cheek student commercial awareness events coming in London, Liverpool, Leeds, Reading, Bristol and Birmingham

With Addleshaw Goddard, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Burges Salmon, DWF, Eversheds Sutherland, Exchange Chambers, Gowling, Hardwicke, Hill Dickinson, Hogan Lovells, Osborne Clarke, Pinsent Masons, RPC, Shoosmiths, Travers Smith, The University of Law and Womble Bond Dickinson

Legal Cheek’s first wave of 2020 student events are now live.

The free commercial awareness sessions, which all run from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, feature a panel discussion with leading lawyers chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, followed by drinks, canapés and networking with the speakers and trainees and members of their graduate recruitment teams.

JAN 21: When the stakes are high: working at the cutting edge of disputes — with Travers Smith in London APPLY TO ATTEND

JAN 27: Secrets to Success Liverpool — with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Hill Dickinson, Exchange Chambers and ULaw APPLY TO ATTEND

JAN 29: Secrets to Success Leeds (lawtech special) – with Addleshaw Goddard, Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons and ULaw APPLY TO ATTEND

FEB 5: Secrets to Success Reading — with Osborne Clarke, Shoosmiths, Hardwicke and ULaw APPLY TO ATTEND

FEB 6: The law firm of the 2020s — with Womble Bond Dickinson in Bristol APPLY TO ATTEND

FEB 12: Secrets to Success Birmingham — with DWF, Gowling WLG, Hogan Lovells and ULaw APPLY TO ATTEND